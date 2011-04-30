"Wall Street Rapper" Goes From Goldman To Google

It’s official. “The Wall Street Rapper” is now “The Silicon Valley Rapper.” Allen Mask, 22, a former analyst first-year at Goldman Sachs and a budding hip-hop artist, is now working at Google and rapping to a more “high-tech” beat these days.



Check out Mask’s latest music video project advocating for music education.



This post originally appeared at CNBC.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.