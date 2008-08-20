Wall Street Quote Of The Day, Palm (PALM) Edition

The New York Times checks in with Palm, which is trying to claw its way back to relevancy. Reporter Laura Holson talks to Palm execs who make their case. And for an opinion on the comany’s battered stock, she talks to a Wall Street expert:



“It’s a binary outcome; it can go one way or another,” said Jonathan Goldberg, a senior analyst at Deutsche Bank Securities in San Francisco. “They already have an ageing product. If these new devices are great, the stock price will go up. If they are late, it will go lower.”

Thanks, Jonathan.

