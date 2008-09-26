Wall Street Puts Back On Its Party Shoes

“The only difference between the Titanic and Wall Street these days, is that the Titanic had a band,” a young lady told us recently. Strictly speaking, this isn’t true. Wall Street has plenty of bands, including the New York Philharmonic and the Metropolitan Opera, both of which are opening their fall seasons.

Last night, Wall Street’s band consisted of soprano Dawn Upshaw and Broadway talent Christine Ebersole, among others, who played at Carnegie Hall. The occasion was a cocktail party to open the hall’s 118th season. In attendance were a great many Wall Street swells, including the man who brought us Citigroup, Sanford Weill, who is now the chairman of Carnegie Hall.

“I’ve been in sneakers all summer, and this week, it’s back to the party shoes,” Joan Weill, Sandy’s wife, told the New York Sun.

There’s a bailout metaphor here somewhere but we’re not even going to bother.



