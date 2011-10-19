REMINDER: There Was Plenty Of Hippy-Dippy Stuff In The 60s, Too

But I HATE Jimi Hendrix. I only came to see Janis Joplin.

The Wall Street protesters continue to be ridiculed as lazy fringe hippies who just want to hang out, bang drums, and smoke dope.



And because some of them almost certainly do fit that description, ths criticism resonates with some people.

But that doesn’t mean the protesters don’t have a point.

And it also doesn’t make these particular protests fundamentally different from, say, those in the 1960s.

The 1960s protests had plenty of silly let’s-take-drugs-and-have-sex-in-the-mud-while-we-protest stuff going on.

But they also helped the United States finally see the light on Vietnam.

If you want to understand what the protesters are upset about, here are some slides to flip through. In the meantime, don’t get distracted by the fact that protesting can occasionally be fun.

