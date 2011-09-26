The Occupy Wall Street Protestors Are Starting To Get Foul

Photo: Business Insider

We’re now entering the second week of the non-violent protestors from “Occupy Wall Street” taking over the Financial District.The basic premise of the demonstrations seems to be a protest against the banks and the government. We’re still not sure what their exact message is or if they even have a solution to the problem.



Over the weekend, things got ugly with more than 80 protestors arrested and a group of women protestors shrieking after being maced in the face by police.

We decided to take a stroll through their encampment at Zuccotti Park this weekend and here’s some things we noticed:

Poor hygiene: While wandering through the camp site, I asked several people how long they’ve been there and if they’ve taken a shower. Some people said they would go to friends’ apartments to clean up. However a bunch of the protestors confessed to me that they have not showered since the start of the movement. In my opinion, the smell is extremely pungent. And the camp site is littered with trash, cardboard and garbage bags piled up.

Nudity: At least two women had their naked breasts exposed. Apparently, it is legal. (I asked a police officer nearby.) But there’s no question it’s inconsiderate. The site is surrounded by popular tourist destinations in the Financial District and there are tons of families with young children that frequent those locations.

Drugs: Another thing that caught me by surprise was the use of marijuana. I walked right by a protestor smoking weed in broad daylight. The police must have been just 20 feet away too. If you’re at a protest site surrounded by hundreds of police officers and trying to get out your important message out, then it’s probably not the best idea to light one up!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.