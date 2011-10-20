Wall Street Protesters Are Outside Sotheby's Yelling 'Scab' And Warning It's Going To Get Worse At 1 PM

Photo: AP/John Marshall Mantel

Wall Street protesters, along with the Teamsters Union, began protesting outside Sotheby’s, which they call the “shopping mall for the rich,” this week.



Yesterday they went undercover dressed up as patrons of the literary arts and shouted during an auction.

And today, there are already around 50 people outside protesting, and more trickling in.

UPDATE: Occupy Wall Street is bussing protesters up to Sotheby’s from downtown. They should get there around 1:30 PM.

The protesters are shouting “SCAB, SCAB” to taunt anyone who enters the building to work. As you may know, scab is a word for someone who works while others are striking, weakening the purpose of the strike.

Our source says that the shouting is so loud, you can hear from the top floors of the building. But the real noise is supposed to start at 1 PM, so this is just the beginning.

We’ll have more as the saga at Sotheby’s continues.

And just so you know, the protesters aren’t limiting their demonstrations to working hours. Here’s footage, via The Observer, of the protesters crashing a Sotheby’s gala last week.

NOTE: It was made by the protesters, so it has been edited.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

