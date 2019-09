Profit per employee in the financial services industry (red) vs. profit per employee in all other private US industries (blue):



Photo: Business Insider, St. Louis Fed

Can you figure out why Wall Street gets ongoing government subsidies?

Neither can we.

SEE ALSO: Corporate Profits Just Hit An All-Time High, Wages Just Hit An All-Time Low

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.