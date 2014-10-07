Wall Street Already Thinks Republicans Are Going To Take Back The Senate

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening of the markets in New York July 3, 2013.

The U.S. stock market is expecting the Republican party to gain a majority in the U.S. Senate in next month’s mid-term election, but some close races may create a spike in “confusion and volatility,” an analyst wrote on Monday.

Robbert van Batenburg, director of market strategy at Newedge USA LLC in New York, said that while he expects the Republicans to end up with a “razor thin” majority in the next Congress, potential run-off elections could delay that result from becoming official for more than a month.

If the presence of a Libertarian candidate results in no candidates winning a majority in the Georgia Senate race, that would result in a run-off election set for Jan 6, a scenario that “could leave [the] market in limbo.” He added that in the previous six mid-term years, there was a five-point move in the CBOE Volatility index between June 1 and Oct 31 on four occasions.

Even if the Republicans win all the races that are projected to be close, the party’s majority will still fall short of the margin required to stop a Democratic filibuster.

More from Reuters:

This article originally appeared at Reuters. Copyright 2014. Follow Reuters on Twitter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.