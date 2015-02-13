The 26 hottest power couples on Wall Street

Getty Images/ Vivien Killilea ‘Man Repeller’ Leandra Medine and wealth manager Abie Cohen

In honour of Valentine’s Day, we’ve decided to feature some of the hottest power couples on Wall Street.

The range here is wide. We have fund managers who date well-known actresses. We have bankers who are married to attorneys and television anchors. We even have someone who is married to a princess.

We wish them all a Happy Valentine’s Day.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.