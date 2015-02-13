The 26 hottest power couples on Wall Street

In honour of Valentine’s Day, we’ve decided to feature some of the hottest power couples on Wall Street.
The range here is wide. We have fund managers who date well-known actresses. We have bankers who are married to attorneys and television anchors. We even have someone who is married to a princess.
We wish them all a Happy Valentine’s Day.
Status: Married
Him: O'Neill is a partner and head of research at Noster Capital, a value investing hedge fund. He doesn't have a royal title.
Her: She's a Swedish princess.
Fun Fact: The couple has a daughter, Leonore, and they are expecting their second child this summer.
Status: Dating
Her: She's the younger sister of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. The socialite is a contributing editor for Vanity Fair and writes pieces for The Spectator and Waitrose Kitchen.
Him: He's a stockbroker for Deutsche Bank who recently moved to Switzerland for work.
Fun Fact: The couple is currently trying long distance with Pippa in England and Nico in Switzerland.
Status: Married
Her: Chelsea is the daughter of President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton. She has previously worked for Mckinsey & Co., Avenue Capital, and was a correspondent for NBC.
Him: He's a partner at Eaglevale Partners LP. He has previously worked at Goldman Sachs and New York-based hedge fund G3 Capital.
Fun Fact: The couple welcomed a baby girl, Charlotte, in September 2014.
Status: Married
Her: She a broadcast journalist and talk show host.
Him: He's a partner at Brown Brothers Harriman.
Fun Fact: They dated for two years and got engaged in 2013. The couple got married on June 21, 2014, in the backyard of Couric's East Hampton home.
Status: Married
Her: She's a fashion blogger who is best known for her website, The Man Repeller.
Him: He works at UBS Wealth Management as a Director in Structured Products Development, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Fun Fact: They first met at a Halloween party when she was going to Yeshiva Day School and he was a student at NYU, according to Town & Country.
Status: Married
Her: She recently started the hedge fund Kenbelle Capital. She's most famous for her bearish Citi call in 2007 during her bank analyst days.
Him: He's a retired WWE professional wrestler whose stage name was John Bradshaw Layfield. He's also a financial analyst for Fox News.
Fun fact: They met on the set of Fox News' ''Bulls & Bears' back in 2003.
Status: Dating
Her: The 28-year-old Olsen twin is known for her role as Michelle Tanner on Full House. She's also made several films in her career with her twin sister, Ashley. The Olsen twins now have a fashion empire worth about $US1 billion.
Him: Sarkozy, 45, is a managing director and head of the global financial services group at private equity firm the Carlyle Group. Prior to joining Carlyle, Sarkozy was the global co-head of the financial institutions group at UBS, and also worked at Credit Suisse for 11 years.
Fun Fact: Sarkozy is also the younger half-brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy.
Status: Married
Her: Gabrielle de Heinrich Sacconaghi is a native of Canada who works as a consultant for art buyers. She graduated from McGill University and she received her master's in international relations from Cambridge, according to the New York Times.
Him: He's a billionaire hedge fund manager who runs Moore Capital Management. He's known for being an environmentalist, conservationist and outdoor sportsman.
Fun fact: They were married in a civil ceremony at their apartment in 2007.
Status: Married
Her: Sonia Tudor Jones (Sonia Klein) is a former Australian fashion model. She's also a big yogi and has been practicing yoga for more than a decade. In fact, she's a teacher-certified Ashtanga practitioner and the founder of JOIS Yoga studios, which teaches Ashtanga.
Him: Paul is a legendary global macro hedge fund manager.
Fun Fact: Paul had Jon Bon Jovi and John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival perform at his 60th birthday party this past September.
Status: Married
Her: Cheryl Einhorn (Cheryl Beth Strauss) graduated magna cum laude from Cornell University. She's an award-winning financial reporter who is currently working as a media consultant, according to a bio on Columbia Business School's website. She's also an adjunct professor at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and an adjunct at the Columbia Business School.
Him: David is the Greenlight Capital founder, famed short-seller and big time poker player.
Fun fact: Cheryl is the one who came up with the name Greenlight for the hedge fund, Einhorn wrote in his book 'Fooling Some People All The Time.'
Status: Married
Her: Christine Schwarzman (Christine Hearst) grew up on Long Island, and is the daughter of a New York City firefighter. She's also a former intellectual property lawyer. Christine married Steve Schwarzman a few years after divorcing Austin Hearst, a Hearst publishing heir.
Him: He is the billionaire CEO of private equity firm the Blackstone Group.
Fun Fact: Valentine's Day marks Schwarzman's 68th birthday.
Status: Married
Her: Marie-Josée Kravis is a well-known Canadian economist specializing in public policy. She was the executive director of the Hudson Institute of Montreal. She is currently a Hudson Institute Senior Fellow and vice chair of the board of trustees, according to her bio. She's also the president of the Museum of Modern Art's board of trustees.
Him: He's a billionaire private equity tycoon and co-founder of KKR.
Fun fact: She's Kravis' third wife and they were married in 1994. The ceremony was at the Metropolitan Club of New York, which they announced later during a dinner with friends and family, according to an article in the New York Times.
Status: Married
Her: Lisa Perry is a fashion designer who moved to New York to attend the Fashion Institute of Technology. She's known for making dresses with 1960s inspired silhouettes and colours, and she has a flagship store located on Madison Avenue.
Him: Richard is a hedge fund manager who runs Perry Capital.
Fun Fact: The Perrys live in a lavish Sutton Place penthouse in NYC.
Status: Married
Her: Laura Blankfein (Laura Susan Jacobs) graduated magna cum laude from Barnard College before going on to receive her law degree from Georgetown University, according to an engagement announcement in the New York Times. She's a former corporate lawyer who worked at Phillips, Nizer, Benjamin, Krim & Ballon in New York.
Him: Lloyd Blankfein is the CEO of Goldman Sachs
Fun fact: The Blankfeins have three children -- Alex, Jonathan and Rachel.
Status: Married
Her: Allison Lutnick (Allison Lambert) is a lawyer. She went to University of Maryland for undergrad and earned her law degree at Yeshiva University.
Him: Howard is the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald
Fun Fact: The couple is very involved in the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund, run by Howard's sister Edie, which was created after the 9/11 attacks where Cantor Fitzgerald lost 658 of its 960 employees.
Status: Married
Her: Erin Burnett, affectionately known as the 'Street Sweetie' during her CNBC days, is a CNN anchor for her show 'OutFront.'
Him: David Thomas Rubulotta is a managing director in high-yield sales at Citibank. He was previously employed by Lehman Brothers where he worked in trading.
Fun fact: They welcomed their first child in November 2013.
Status: Married
Her: She's a former CNBC anchor turned Fox Business Network anchor/Fox News anchor.
Him: He's the CEO of WisdomTree Investments. He previously worked in M&A at Bear Stearns. His father was the late Saul Steinberg best known for his takeover of Reliance Insurance and founding Telemundo in the 1980s.
Fun Fact: Bartiromo had harsh words for her former CNBC colleagues after her switch to Fox.
Status: Married
Her: She's a star anchor at Bloomberg Television. She previously worked at Deustche Bank.
Him: He's a managing director of US Structured Derivatives at Credit Suisse.
Fun Fact: They met while they were competing in the same global training program at Credit Suisse.
Status: Married
Her: Mitchell is the NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent and hosts the MSNBC morning show 'Andrea Mitchell Reports.'
Him: Before starting his private consulting company Greenspan Associates LLC, he was the chairman of the Federal Reserve.
Fun Fact: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg married Mitchell and Greenspan at their 1997 wedding.
Status: Dating
Her: The Piano Man's 33-year-old girlfriend is a former risk manager at Morgan Stanley.
Him: He's a world renowned singer-songwriter, pianist, and composer.
Fun Fact: Joel refers to his girlfriend as A-Rod.
Status: Married
Her: She is heiress to the Benihana restaurant chain and has modelled for Lancome, Chanel, and was the face of Versace. Aoki has also appeared in films like '2 Fast 2 Furious' and 'Sin City.'
Him: The Harvard graduate is an analyst for Boston-based TA Associates.
Fun Fact: The couple has two children, and Devon's brother is the famous electro house musician Steve Aoki.
Status: Married
Her: Douglas modelled with Elite Model Management.
Him: Dalton is the president of Axiom Capital Management.
Fun Fact: As a baby, the couple's first child appeared in ad campaigns with Douglas for J. Crew and Ellen Tracy. The couple now has three children.
Status: Married
Her: The socialite is currently a graduate student at the Yale School of Management. After her undergraduate years at Princeton, Diamond worked as an institutional rates analyst at Deutsche Bank and as a retail performance MBA intern at Louis Vuitton.
Him: Wasserman is a managing director at Deutsche Bank and the head of Equity Derivatives Flow Sales.
Fun Fact: The couple got married this past October in the south of France. The hashtag for their wedding #nellandteddy blew up on Instagram and landed their wedding pictures in Vogue.
Status: Married
Her: She works for Charriol, a Swiss luxury brand founded by her father, as the Vice President and Creative Director for jewelry and leather goods.
Him: He is the founder of the hedge fund Ancormax Income Fund and co-founder of THYRA Global Technology Fund.
Fun Fact: Dennis Paul was named
one of NYC's hottest singles by a major fashion magazine before marrying Coralie.
Status: Married
Her: Dylan is the only daughter of fashion designer Ralph Lauren and owner of Dylan's Candy Bar.
Him: Paul is a managing partner at Marblegate Asset Management.
Fun Fact: During their June 2011 wedding, the sweet-toothed couple served strawberry cheesecake, banana splits, and s'mores.
Status: Engaged
Her: She is the director of merchandising at Reed Krakoff.
Him: He is the CEO of TOMS Capital LLC and is reportedly worth $US2.1 billion.
Fun Fact: Gottesman is extremely private and is said to be friends with Beyonce and Jay-Z.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.