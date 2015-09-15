When it comes to Wall Street pay there are the top firms -- and then there's everyone else

Paramount There is a big difference in pay between the top-tier banks and the rest

If you work in investment banking or sales and trading, you might think you’ve made it on Wall Street.

But does a front office job at any old bank really mean you’ve made it?

It turns out your pay varies a lot based on whether you’re working at a top-tier bank or a second-tier bank.

On Tuesday we showed you the average salaries and bonuses of front office financiers in the US.

We found that, on average, annual compensation ranged from about $US95,000 for analysts to up to $US722,000 for managing directors.

To see how those numbers break down across Wall Street banks, we reached out to Emolument, a salary benchmarking website.

Emolument split 20 major banks into Tier 1 and Tier 2 categories based on what they pay their New York City-based employees. The data is crowdsourced from 1,853 responses.

In Tier 1, they included in descending order: Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Citigroup (tie), Credit Suisse (tie), Barclays, and UBS.

Tier 2, ranked in descending order, includes: HSBC, Nomura Holdings, RBC, BNP Paribas, RBS, TD Securities, Wells Fargo, Lazard, Jefferies, Société Générale, and BMO.

Here’s how the two groups stack up:

At the top banks, managing directors make on average $US1 million a year.

But at the second-tier banks, MD pay averages around $US530,000. Look:

Even at the entry level, the difference is pretty noticeable. Analyst bonuses at top banks are three times the size of those at second-tier banks, on average.

And the difference grows almost exponentially from there.

Directors at top banks make on average $US115,000 more than their counterparts at the second group of banks. For managing directors, the difference is around $US472,500.

The difference extends all the way to the top. Last year, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein raked in about $US22 million for the year.

Meanwhile, Bill Downe, the CEO of tier-2 bank BMO Capital Markets, earned CAD $US9.94 million.

NOW WATCH: Here are some incredible toys hedge fund boss Steve Cohen has bought with his billions



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.