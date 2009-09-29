Wall Street Owns Chuck Schumer

For some reason we thought it was old news that NY Sen. Chuck Schumer was one of Wall Street’s favourite Senators — at least as measured by campaign giving.



Nonetheless, Politico’s lead story is about just that:

Wall Street has showered nearly $11 million on the Senate since the beginning of the year, and more than 15 per cent of it has gone to a single senator: Democrat Chuck Schumer of New York.

Schumer’s $1.65 million take from the financial services industry is nearly twice that of any other senator’s — and more than five times what the industry gave to any single Republican senator.

Othe Senators to benefit from Wall Street’s largess include the young Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Democratic Majority Leader Harry Reid.

