Wall Street Offspring Make The Best Music Videos

Emma Lasry, Avenue Capital’s Marc Lasry’s daughter, just launched her pop music career with the song “Closet Bitch” and this music video:



With her daring leather-by-the-pool dance number, she might have just taken the Wall Street offspring music video to another level. Watch another to compare. This is the video for the song re-mix of Talking Head’s “This Must Be The Place,” acted in by Miles Fisher (the son of the Richard Fisher, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas), who also sang the song himself:



Let’s pretend she meant her video to comment on the concept of a Wall Street offspring making a music video. In other words, let’s pretend the video is a throwback to Fisher’s.

Lasry’s celebrity cameo, Khloe Kardashian, might comment on the celebrity appearance in Fisher’s video, Lydia Hearst. In his video, Fisher cast Lydia Hearst as one of two prostitutes. In hers, Lasry just shows Kardashian for one second. Hers is a literal translation, because their celebrity faces are really just there because they’re famous.

There might be other throwbacks to Fisher’s video in Lasry’s, too, like the superfluous disco ball twisting round and round near her right shoulder. Remember whn Fisher holds a chainsaw over his right shoulder near his face just before he murders his friend? Both the ball and chainshaw are silver, but of course Lasry’s doesn’t kill. Instead, like the light bouncing off of it, the disco ball transcends time and mortality.

The comparison might be a stretch, but we might also be onto something. We also discovered that transcending time recures again in Lasry’s video, in the theme predominant in the video. Fisher set the scene inside his own version of the movie, American Psycho, based off the book written about excessive Wall Street culture.

Lasry set her scene inside a vision of her reality, casting herself as today’s American Psycho, the excessive teenage girl.

Maybe?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.