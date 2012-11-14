The White House Is Hosting A Big Fiscal Cliff Meeting And Wall Street Isn't Invited

President Obama will be meeting with top business executives on Wednesday to talk about resolving the “fiscal cliff.”



However, Politico’s Ben White points out that Wall Street wasn’t invited.

From Morning Money:

The list for Wednesday’s CEO meeting with President Barack Obama on the fiscal cliff does not include a single banker and only one person — Kenneth Chenault of American Express — from the financial services industry. Chenault is a fixture at these White House meetings, which have amounted to little more than photo ops in the past.

Wall Street bank execs including Goldman’s Lloyd Blankfein and JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon have been vocal about addressing the fiscal cliff issue.

White also points out that it seems odd to not have bank execs who can talk about the implications the fiscal cliff would have on the financial markets. However, a White House source tells White that this will not be the only meeting with executives.

Here’s the list of who will be attending:

Mark Bertolini, President, Chairman and CEO, Aetna

Ursula Burns, Chairman and CEO, Xerox

Kenneth I. Chenault, Chairman and CEO, American Express Company

David Cote, Chairman and CEO, Honeywell

Mike Duke, President and CEO, Walmart

Jeff Immelt, Chairman and CEO, General Electric

Andrew Liveris, President, Chairman and CEO, Dow

Robert McDonald, President and CEO, Proctor & Gamble

Alan Mulally, President and CEO, Ford

Indra Nooyi, Chairman and CEO, PepsiCo.

Ginni Rometty, President, Chairman and CEO, IBM

John Watson, Chairman and CEO, Chevron

