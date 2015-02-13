Wall Street mistresses are winning the internet age

We’re only going to write this once. Hopefully that’s all it takes.

For the last few months, Dephi Financial Group CEO Robert Rosenkranz, 72, has been locked in a court battle against his mistress, Katherine Nelson. She alleges that they had an affair for years, and that he asked her to sign a confidentiality agreement for $US100,000.

She signed (without a lawyer), but he didn’t pay. This angered Nelson quite a bit, it seems.

More of the case’s lurid details have been chronicled by the New York Post‘s Page Six, but all you really need to know is the following: Feeling ignored, Rosenkranz’s 40-year-old mistress was able to contact his wife, Guggenheim curator Alexandra Munroe, through Twitter.

That’s when she really turned up the heat on her former lover by tweeting this photo of Rosenkranz’s stationary at Munroe.

The note says, “For me, two is a remarkable number.” To her tweet Nelson added a message to Munroe saying, “you must have known.”

This week a NYC Judge ruled that Nelson is perfectly within her right to say whatever she wants about the affair (or anything else, really) on Twitter. She can’t get near Rosenkranz or his wife in real life, but on the internet she can be very, very close and loud.

Additionally, it seems that all the hubbub about the affair has landed Nelson a book deal.

So the moral of this story is simple. Cheating husbands can’t hide their wives in Greenwich or Westchester or the Upper East Side anymore.

The online world is such that if someone wants to find, or reach out to someone else, they absolutely can. Almost everyone has some kind of web presence, especially grownups and often kids (kids love Instagram).

Just consider that.

