Now Wall Street appears to be warming up to Marco Rubio

Wall Street seems to be warming up to Republican presidential candidate and US Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida).

Rubio is scheduled to speak on November 3 — Election Day — at MSD Capital in New York, according to an invitation to the event obtained by Business Insider.

MSD Capital is Michael Dell’s investment firm, which just participated in the Dell-EMC buyout — the largest deal in the history of the technology industry.

Other Wall Street heavy hitters will be in attendance as well. This includes Blackstone senior advisor Wayne Berman, executives from UBS and MSD Capital, and numerous other lawyers and investors.

Later in the day, according to a separate invite, Rubio will also attend an evening event at the Riverdale, New York, home of Howard Jonas, the former CEO of IDT Corp., and his wife. And he’s expected to participate in a discussion on Israel and Iran at the Lotos Club in the afternoon, as well, according to a source.

It’s a pricey proposition for Wall Street’s elite: admission to either Rubio event will cost $US5,400 per couple.

Rubio’s visit to MSD Capital comes as the candidate aims to put distance between himself and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), who is trailing Rubio in national polls. Still, real-estate magnate Donald Trump continues to lead virtually every national Republican poll by a wide margin.

The New York Stock Exchange also hosted Rubio at an event earlier this fall. A person familiar with the NYSE said the event was not a fundraiser, and the exchange will continue to host events for presidential candidates from both parties in coming months.

“NYSE is pleased to convene these ‘off the record’ conversations with our community of the world’s best businesses to facilitate discussion on the issues impacting the economy, business and financial markets today,” a representative for the exchange said.

Wall Street support has been divided in a crowded and turbulent primary campaign. Last month, Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) visited several financial services industry executives at an event that took place at Blackstone’s headquarters, Business Insider previously reported. Bush and Rubio also held dueling New York City fundraisers earlier this month.

MSD Capital did not comment when contacted by Business Insider. The Rubio campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

