Epic Court Battle Looms As 700 Protesters Arrested On Brooklyn Bridge Push For Trial

Attorneys from the National Lawyers Guild representing Occupy Wall Street protesters may turn down an offer from the Manhattan District Attorney to dismiss charges from their demonstration on the Brooklyn Bridge, according to Bloomberg.



In other words, Ladies and Gentleman, this could be a huge show. 780 people were arrested during that protest, and five have already sued the city, Mayor Bloomberg, and Police Commissioner Ray Kelly for violating their constitutional right to civil disobedience.

The offer on the table, from Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, was that protesters who were not arrested within 6 months would get their charges dismissed. It’s called adjournment in contemplation of dismissal.

And if you think about it, it would probably stop people who had already been arrested from going out to protest and risk getting arrested again. Smart move, perhaps, but the protesters’ attorneys think its unlikely to work.

Via Bloomberg:

“These are people who are activists; they put themselves in motion with their feet and marched,” said the National Lawyers Guild’s Martin Stolar said. “They’re more principled than a random 700 people that you would single out.”

If convicted, the protesters could face anything froma $500 fine and 15 days in jail to a mere $120 surcharge.

Occupy Wall Street claims that police corralled them onto the bridge. If you missed the action the first time around, you can check out photos of the incident right here.

