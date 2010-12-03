Wall Street Loves Its High School Girl Metaphors

Earlier this month, while he was trying to figure out a reason for Citigroup’s everlasting difficult times (high-profile turnover, low M&A rankings), Gustavo Dolfino, a senior managing director at financial services recruiting firm Accretive Solutions, supposed:



“You can be the nicest girl in school, but if you get yourself a bad reputation, it can be really tough for you to land a good boyfriend.”

“It takes a long, long time to change perception.”

So Citigroup is like the high school girl with a bad reputation.

Then who’s her foil, the prettiest girl at the dance floor?

According to the firm’s CEO, James Gorman, it’s Morgan Stanley.

“We’re the prettiest girl at the dance,” he says.

This makes us wonder. Who’s the class president, the sporty girl, the loser, and who’s the high school slut of Wall Street banks? Have at it in the comments.

