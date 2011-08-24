Thousands Of Layoffs To Hit Wall Street This Fall

Enjoy August.
Come autumn, layoffs will hit Wall Street like an automatic weapon.
With recession outlooks seeming more plausible than ever and banks struggling in the new regulatory environment, banks need to get stronger and raise capital.
Nearly every firm is planning to lay off thousands.
Check out who has it the worst.
Number of people cut so far: Unknown
Unit affected: IT staff, investment banking, asset management and wealth management
Location of layoffs: Switzerland and globally
Number of people expected to be laid off: 500 in IT; 3,500 globally
Reason for layoffs: The bank cites cost-cutting as the main reason for the layoffs. UBS said with the most recent spate of job cuts it's seeking to save $2 billion Swiss francs.
Number of people cut so far: Unknown
Unit affected: Investment banking, trading and possibly other units.
Location of layoffs: Nationwide
Number of people expected to be laid off: Over 10,000 (3,500 this quarter)
Reason for layoffs: It's part of a major re-organisation known as 'Project New BAC.'
Number of people cut so far: HSBC cut 700 jobs in its UK retail banking arm in June.
Unit affected: Retail operations, credit card arm and possibly other units.
Location of layoffs: Europe and U.S.
Number of people expected to be laid off: 30,000
Reason for layoffs: The bank is also taking cost-cutting measures. While it is firing up to 30,000, the bank plans to hire 3,000 to 4,000 in emerging markets.
Source: Bloomberg
Number of people cut so far: Unknown
Unit affected: Investment banking
Location of layoffs: U.K. and possibly elsewhere
Number of people expected to be laid off: 2,000
Reason for layoffs: Layoffs come as the bank completes its integration of ABN Amro, the Dutch acquisition that nearly pushed RBS to the edge of collapse.
Number of people cut so far: Unknown, but layoffs happened in early July.
Unit affected: Employees speculate that a number of the cuts will be/were in equities
Location of layoffs: 230 in New York City; 1,000 globally
Number of people expected to be laid off: Approximately 1,000 by year's end
Reason for layoffs: A filing with the New York State Department of labour lists the reason behind the 230 New York layoffs as 'Economic.' The reasons Goldman plans to add 1,000 jobs to its Singapore offices in the near future, and to lay off about that number world wide to make room for them, are reportedly regulations and a need to cut costs.
Number of people cut so far: 1,400
Units affected: BarCap and U.K. consumer unit
Location of layoffs: U.K. and globally
Number of people expected to be laid off: 3,000
Reason for layoffs: Part of cost-cutting efforts as second quarter investment banking profit fell by more than a quarter.
Source: Bloomberg
Number of people cut so far: Unknown, but people were cut in June.
Unit affected: A source at the bank told us some big names were cut, he knew of about 5, and for every big trader let go, it means 10 people in the back-office left.
Location of layoffs: New York, probably elsewhere
Number of people expected to be laid off: Unknown
Reason for layoffs: Larry McDonald of McDonald Advisory cites 3 reasons why. What's more is a source from Deutsche tells us the bank hired 80% of its summer analyst intern class.
Number of people cut so far: Unknown, but there were layoffs back in June.
Unit affected: Equity, debt, finance, operations and investment banking
Location of layoffs: Globally
Number of people expected to be laid off: 1,500 - 2,000
Reason for layoffs: The cuts are part of a more general cost-cutting plan for the Swiss bank.
Number of people cut so far: 200
Unit affected: Citi Canada Call Centre
Location of layoffs: London
Number of people expected to be laid off: 200-300
Reason for layoffs: Layoffs seem to be a result of the bank's sale of its MasterCard business.
Source: IFPress
Number of people cut so far: 28,000 since 2009
Unit affected: Company-wide
Location of layoffs: Globally
Number of people expected to be laid off: 15,000 in the next quarter
Reason for layoffs: Lloyds is facing massive liquidity problems. The cuts are also part of a reorganization plan for allowing the British government to sell its stake in the bank.
Source: The Telegraph
Source: DealBook
