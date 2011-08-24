Thousands Of Layoffs To Hit Wall Street This Fall

Julia La Roche, Courtney Comstock
Enjoy August.

Come autumn, layoffs will hit Wall Street like an automatic weapon.

With recession outlooks seeming more plausible than ever and banks struggling in the new regulatory environment, banks need to get stronger and raise capital.

Nearly every firm is planning to lay off thousands.

Check out who has it the worst.

UBS

Number of people cut so far: Unknown

Unit affected: IT staff, investment banking, asset management and wealth management

Location of layoffs: Switzerland and globally

Number of people expected to be laid off: 500 in IT; 3,500 globally

Reason for layoffs: The bank cites cost-cutting as the main reason for the layoffs. UBS said with the most recent spate of job cuts it's seeking to save $2 billion Swiss francs.

Bank of America

Number of people cut so far: Unknown

Unit affected: Investment banking, trading and possibly other units.

Location of layoffs: Nationwide

Number of people expected to be laid off: Over 10,000 (3,500 this quarter)

Reason for layoffs: It's part of a major re-organisation known as 'Project New BAC.'

HSBC

Number of people cut so far: HSBC cut 700 jobs in its UK retail banking arm in June.

Unit affected: Retail operations, credit card arm and possibly other units.

Location of layoffs: Europe and U.S.

Number of people expected to be laid off: 30,000

Reason for layoffs: The bank is also taking cost-cutting measures. While it is firing up to 30,000, the bank plans to hire 3,000 to 4,000 in emerging markets.

Source: Bloomberg

RBS

Number of people cut so far: Unknown

Unit affected: Investment banking

Location of layoffs: U.K. and possibly elsewhere

Number of people expected to be laid off: 2,000

Reason for layoffs: Layoffs come as the bank completes its integration of ABN Amro, the Dutch acquisition that nearly pushed RBS to the edge of collapse.

Goldman Sachs

Number of people cut so far: Unknown, but layoffs happened in early July.

Unit affected: Employees speculate that a number of the cuts will be/were in equities

Location of layoffs: 230 in New York City; 1,000 globally

Number of people expected to be laid off: Approximately 1,000 by year's end

Reason for layoffs: A filing with the New York State Department of labour lists the reason behind the 230 New York layoffs as 'Economic.' The reasons Goldman plans to add 1,000 jobs to its Singapore offices in the near future, and to lay off about that number world wide to make room for them, are reportedly regulations and a need to cut costs.

Barclays

Number of people cut so far: 1,400

Units affected: BarCap and U.K. consumer unit

Location of layoffs: U.K. and globally

Number of people expected to be laid off: 3,000

Reason for layoffs: Part of cost-cutting efforts as second quarter investment banking profit fell by more than a quarter.

Source: Bloomberg

Deutsche Bank

Number of people cut so far: Unknown, but people were cut in June.

Unit affected: A source at the bank told us some big names were cut, he knew of about 5, and for every big trader let go, it means 10 people in the back-office left.

Location of layoffs: New York, probably elsewhere

Number of people expected to be laid off: Unknown

Reason for layoffs: Larry McDonald of McDonald Advisory cites 3 reasons why. What's more is a source from Deutsche tells us the bank hired 80% of its summer analyst intern class.

Credit Suisse

Number of people cut so far: Unknown, but there were layoffs back in June.

Unit affected: Equity, debt, finance, operations and investment banking

Location of layoffs: Globally

Number of people expected to be laid off: 1,500 - 2,000

Reason for layoffs: The cuts are part of a more general cost-cutting plan for the Swiss bank.

Citigroup

Number of people cut so far: 200

Unit affected: Citi Canada Call Centre

Location of layoffs: London

Number of people expected to be laid off: 200-300

Reason for layoffs: Layoffs seem to be a result of the bank's sale of its MasterCard business.

Source: IFPress

Morgan Stanley

Lloyds

Number of people cut so far: 28,000 since 2009

Unit affected: Company-wide

Location of layoffs: Globally

Number of people expected to be laid off: 15,000 in the next quarter

Reason for layoffs: Lloyds is facing massive liquidity problems. The cuts are also part of a reorganization plan for allowing the British government to sell its stake in the bank.

Source: The Telegraph

Source: DealBook

