STRIPPERS, COCAINE, AND MURDER: The Most Brutal Wall Street Crimes in "Law & Order" History

In the long, long history of television’s “Law & Order Universe,” many of the brutal crimes have taken place in the financial world of New York City.



We’ve taken a look at the entirety of all three franchises and found the most sordid, horrifying crimes in the history of Dick Wolf’s dark version of Wall Street.

Two sons face charges when their financier father is found violently murdered 'The Serpent's Tooth' - Law & Order: Season 1, Episode 19 L&O's 'The Menendez Brothers Take Manhattan' episode toys around with the idea of the blatant guilt of the brothers until prosecutors uncover the intricately woven web of deceit that the father's company has created and caused his death. A murder at a construction site leads detectives to a scheming CEO 'Tuxedo Hill' L&O Criminal Intent: Season 1, Season 22 A company creates a fake residential development in order to hide its losses and maintain a fake growth in profits to present to investors. But when a body is found at the site, the scheme unravels. A former Governor is the prime suspect in the brutal murder of a Wall Street legend 'The Working Stiff' - Law & Order: Season 2, Episode 22 There is no shortage of suspects when a famous Wall Street corporate raider is murdered. Virtually everyone in New York had ample reason to hate the 'King of the Takeovers' -- but did that hatred extend to the ailing union leader whose gun was stolen to possibly commit the crime? Worse still, one of the prime suspects is former governor Dwight Corcoran, a lifelong friend of District Attorney Adam Schiff. Synopsis source: AMCTV The CEO of Markham Fraser Investments's young mistress is left for dead after she is mysteriously hit by a truck 'Bailout' - Law & Order: Season 19, Episode 15 The well-manicured body of a girl from a bad neighbourhood leads the agents to suspect that she was involved with the (married and much older) CEO of Markham Fraser Investments, a failed investment company. The financier, 'a greedy and self absorbed CEO' says she was kidnapped for a $200,000 ransom. The kidnapper points the finger back at the financier for not paying up the ransom demands and implicates him in the death of the woman. Summary source: All things Law & Order The CFO of a company is beaten to death with her own computer keyboard 'Bully' - L&O SVU: Season 12, Episode 18 The company's tyrannical, violent CEO is the prime suspect but challenges the charges by claiming bias against strong women in business. 'Stocks and Bondage' - L&O SVU: Season 1, Episode 9 A heavily pierced and scarred financial analyst who recently tried to purchase $10 million of diamonds is found hanging dead. Her co-workers acknowledge that she was into the 'sado-bondage' scene and that she paid for her fetish gear with corporate credit cards, but was forgiven due to her prowess with numbers. Investigation of her murder leads to the discovery of a kinky Wall St. underworld that loves whips and chains. The prime suspect in her murder: a Wall Street financier with a mean streak. Summary source: TVrage A dead stock broker is murdered over his mob ties 'Trade This' - Law & Order: Season 10, Episode 16 When his stock fraud is uncovered, the Wall Street trader is killed by the Russian mob. 'Ghost' - L&O SVU: Season 6, Episode 16

The torture and murder of a rich hedge fund couple, 27-year old Elena Brevat and her husband, Jason, who ran $700 million Brevat Investments (which made 20% returns in the year before their deaths), uncovers their Ponzi scheme, which they used to finance their 'Style Section' lifestyle and launder drug money from Colombia. Elena was supposed to fly to Miami for a client party, but she had to finish the quarterly reports. She was found dead in the supply closet. Detective Olivia Benson at first says the killer 'sounds like a sexual sadist,' but it turns out it to be the work of an evil Irish contract killer, the 'Ghost,' who was hired by a Colombian drug lord and esteemed member of the mob. One member of a group of sex fiendish day traders who gang rape men to assert their dominance is found dead 'Ridicule' - L&O SVU: Season 3, Episode 10

A day trader who 'made a killing in junk but lost her shirt in the tech market' is found dead in her apartment in an apparent erotic asphyxiation accident. At first her estranged husband, whom she met in narc-anon, is the prime suspect. But then Detectives Benson and Stabler talk to a male stripper who claims the victim and two day-trading friends who like to 'fight male dominance' on Wall Street and on main street gang-raped him at a bachelorette party. A relationship between a female Wall St. CEO and a hooker leads to murder 'Corner Office' - Law & Order: Season 17, Episode 10 When a corporate lawyer gets too close to discovering the affair, he turns up dead and the DA's office is left with the uncomfortable task of publicizing the secret life of a powerful Wall Street lesbian. The shared mistress of a father/son duo is burned to death 'Trade' - L&O SVU: Season 9, Episode 18 When a woman involved simultaneously with two different coffee brokers, who happen to be father and son, is killed via arson, district attorneys discover the shadier aspects of the commodities biz. A Wall Street trader kills his housekeeper's baby with liquid cocaine 'Risk' - L&O: SVU: Season 4, Episode 12 The detectives find a network of Wall Street drug dealing when investigating a death caused by liquid cocaine in baby formula.

