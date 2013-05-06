The Fabulous Lives Of 15 Wall Street Offspring

Just like you and me, Wall Streeters from all parts of the industry get the itch to settle down and start a family at some point.
That means they have kids that share their fabulous lives — we decided to track down a bunch of them and see what they’ve done with them.
All in all these young men and women are pretty remarkable.
Some of them are singer-songwriters, while others are going into the family business. We found a journalist and a computer game developer, too.
Now let’s get to meet this next generation.
Age: 26 to 27 (est.)
About: Laura is the middle child of Jamie Dimon's three daughters. She has an older sister, Julia, and a younger sister, Kara.
Laura recently got a lot of attention for a Daily Beast article that went viral. The piece was about women avoiding getting caught going No. 2 in the office.
She's a master's student at Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Her articles have been published in The Daily Beast, The Huffington Post and Morocco World News. You can check out her blog here.
In the past, she worked as a program analyst for the Clinton Health Access Initiative in Pretoria, South Africa. She has also interned at The Council on Foreign Relations.
Age: 29 (est.)
About: Matt lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and is the CEO and chief of product of Endless Mobile, a company that builds smartphone software for the needs of the developing world.
At age 16, after spending a summer working in a Chinese orphanage, Matt founded the China Care Foundation. The organisation raises funds to help Chinese orphans with special needs. ABC News named him 'Person Of The Week' in 2004.
Matt graduated from Harvard in 2006 with degrees in economics and psychology. He also holds an MBA from Stanford.
Age: 27 (est.)
About: Mike Swieca works at his father's hedge fund, Talpion Fund Management, according to his LinkedIn profile.
It looks like he previously did internships at Goldman, Highbridge, Barclays and Antheus Capital.
He graduated with degrees in history and economics from Northwestern University. He completed a study abroad program at the City University of Hong Kong. He is currently pursuing his MBA from Columbia.
Age: 26 (est.)
About: Samantha, pictured with her fashion designer mum Lisa Perry, is the daughter or Perry Capital's Richard Perry.
Samantha's husband James David works at Seth Klarman's Baupost Group.
She graduated magna cum laude from Harvard.
Age: 24 (est.)
About: The well-heeled daughter of Bob Diamond left her job at Deutsche Bank last summer, Business Insider first reported.
Nell, who graduated from Princeton University, worked in Institutional Rate Sales. We were told by insiders that she stood out at the firm because of her Christian Louboutin red soles.
Anyway, since leaving Wall Street she was seen at the London Olympic Games. She also appears to have been studying for the GMAT, so maybe grad school is next.
Nell became famous on the Street for her Tweet at a British politician telling him to #hmd (a.k.a 'hold my d***) after her father resigned from Barclays amid the LIBOR scandal.
Age: 26 (est.)
About: Amanda is currently in law school studying education law.
She has been heavily involved in Autism awareness. In the past, she has served as the co-chair of Autism Speaks 2 Young Professionals AS2YP.
She graduated from Lafayette College in 2008. She previously worked at Sotheby's.
Age: 20
About: Tess Druckenmiller, the daughter of Stan and Fiona Druckenmiller, is also a singer-songwriter. She released some new singles on iTunes just last month.
She's a maths-computer science major Brown University. She graduated from The Spence School where she sang A Capella. She has a black belt in Tae Kwan Do!
She has two sisters -- Sarah and Hannah.
Also, there's a photograph of Stan Druckenmiller at Coachella with his daughters and wife. Amazing.
Age: 22 (est.)
About: Caroline is an accomplished singer-songwriter and guitarist. (We've seen her perform before. She has some pipes.)
The folk artist is under the management of music exec Tommy Mottola. She also studies creative writing at NYU.
She has two sisters -- Chrissy and Dotti.
Age: 19 to 20 (est.)
About: Emma Lasry is also a singer. Back in 2010, it was reported that she was an aspiring pop star. She debuted her first track 'Closet Bitch' that year.
'Everybody thinks I'm so sweet/ I'm the girl that you love to meet/ Boys want to take me out to eat/ But little do they know I'm a closet bitch.'
Khloe Kardashian made a cameo appearance in her music video. You can watch it here.
Emma is currently studying at the University of Pennsylvania, according to a source.
Age: 27
About: Alex, Lloyd Blankfein's eldest son, just got married to fellow Harvard MBA classmate Cristina Ros last month.
He's going to start as a consultant at Bain & Company in the fall.
He has a younger brother and younger sister -- Jonathan and Rachel.
Age: 19
About: Rachel is a student at Harvard University. She's involved with a group called Circle of Women that helps bring education to girls without it.
It appears that she competed in horse shows in the past.
Age: 21 to 22 (est.)
About: Peter Cary 'PC' Peterson is the grandson of Blackstone Group's billionaire co-founder Pete Peterson.
He stared on reality TV series NYC Prep when he was 18.
Age: 30
About: She's an accomplished equestrian competing in Grand Prix show jumping. She's sponsored by Ariat.
She spends her time in Florida and New York.
Age: 26 (est.)
About: Brian is a software engineer in the computer gaming field.
He graduated with a degree in game development from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.
He has two sisters -- Randi and Casey.
Age: 27 to 28 (est.)
About: Alex has established himself as a big time philanthropist like his father. As a student, he's big political donor, too.
He graduated from NYU in 2009. He's pursuing his PhD in history at University of California, Berkeley.
