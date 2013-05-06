The Fabulous Lives Of 15 Wall Street Offspring

Just like you and me, Wall Streeters from all parts of the industry get the itch to settle down and start a family at some point.



That means they have kids that share their fabulous lives — we decided to track down a bunch of them and see what they’ve done with them.

All in all these young men and women are pretty remarkable.

Some of them are singer-songwriters, while others are going into the family business. We found a journalist and a computer game developer, too.

Now let’s get to meet this next generation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.