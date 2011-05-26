13 Perks Wall Street Banks Use To Lure Their Clients

It is an open secret on Wall Street that the sell side competes aggressively to win the business of the buy side.



Clients = fees and revenue that turns into profit.

So how do they do it?

Some of the tactics they use are totally legal, like offering clients box seats at sporting events, which are typically reserved for the firm’s best clients. Others are… well, we’ll let you decide.

