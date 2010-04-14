WSJ's Managing Editor: Cancel Your Subscription To The New York Times

Managing editor Robert Thomson: Cancel your New York Times subscription and read the Journal.

The Wall Street Journal’s managing editor Robert Thomson is going for the New York Times’ gizzard.In an interview with the Observer’s John Koblin, Thompson takes more than one dig into the Times. He calls it a “difficult paper to read” and navigate. He encourages Times readers to “cancel your subscription, read it on the Web for free and buy the Journal.”



The Journal is gearing up to go to war against the Times (NYT). Their six-day-a-week New York section will be about a dozen pages and debut on April 26.

For months, the dueling papers have plumped up newsrooms, poached reporters, launched marketing campaigns, brawled over advertisers, and slashed subscription and ad rates — not to mention battling for Starbucks turf. Even News Corp. (NWS) chairman Rupert Murdoch resorted to some name-calling, saying in a recent speech that the Times “mistakenly overlooked” the city in their New York coverage.

According to Thomson, the Times is making reading frustrating and joyless. “It’s an opportunity for people who have been frustrated by the very act of reading to read again,” he added.

But those who want to read the Journal’s coverage of New York online will have to pay up. Thomson told Koblin that “nothing” would free to readers online. “Virtually nothing.”

