Wall Street Journal's Million Dollar Payout Secrets Revealed In New Book

Washington Post editor Marcus Brauchli reportedly received $6.4 million when he left the Wall Street Journal in April 2007, according to a new book about the paper’s purchase of Dow Jones.



According to Politico, former Journal media writer Sarah Ellison wrote in her book, War at the Wall Street Journal, that

Baruchli “was due $3 million regardless of how he left Dow Jones” given his severance deal as a company executive. In addition, Baruchli’s attorney — D.C. power-broker Bob Barnett — negotiated an additional $3.4 million from News Corp.

And Baruchli wasn’t the only one to leave the company a winner after Rupert Murdoch took the reigns. Less than two years since becoming chief executive of Dow Jones, Rich Zannino, departed with $20 million.

Beyond these payouts, Ellison’s book – out in May – is sure to be packed full of private details about Murdoch’s purchase of the nation’s most popular newspaper.

David Carr highlights a number of these details on his New York Times blog, Media Decoder:

The back flap of the advanced copy – the book is scheduled to come out May 12 – has a lurid come-on: “Set in the highest echelon of the media, this saga of an American institution under siege is a bonfire of barbarians and boldface names.”

Sounds juicy. Read here for more.

