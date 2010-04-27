Wall Street Journal's Circulation Up, New York Times' Circulation Down

Here’s more ammo for The Wall Street Journal aimed at the The New York Times: The Journal was the only newspaper that increased its daily circulation over the six month period ending March 31, 2010.



That’s according to a report out today from the Audit Bureau of Circulations, which puts The Journal’s circulation at 2,092,523, an increase of 0.5% from a year earlier.

The news comes on the same day The Journal officially elbowed its way into The Times’ turf by launching its new metro section covering New York.

And Rupert Murdoch is probably ecstatic over the fact that The Times’ circulation was down 8.47% to 951,063, according to the ABC report.

That means The Wall Street Journal is now the largest weekday paper in the U.S., edging out USA Today, which saw its circulation slip -13.58% to 1,826,622.

The Times, though it still cranks out the largest-circulation Sunday paper in the country, is No. 3.

