WSJ Changes Mind, Won't Charge All Subscribers To Use Mobile Apps

The Wall Street Journal will make its mobile applications more like its Web site, with a mix of free content and paid subscriptions, starting October 24th.



While News Corp. (NWS) chief Rupert Murdoch said earlier this week that everyone reading the paper on their BlackBerry or iPhone would have to pay up, the company has changed its mind.

Provided you’re a subscriber to both the print and online versions of the paper, you’ll still be able to read all the Journal’s stories on your phone for free.

If you have just a paper subscription or just an online sub then it will cost an extra $1 per week to read the paper through the BlackBerry and iPhone WSJ applications. If you only want to read the paper on your phone — and don’t subscribe to either service — then it will cost $2 per week.

The apps will still be free to download, and you’ll still be able to get some content at no charge, just like the Web site. But occassionally you’ll get the paywall slammed in your face. (Click here to see the “Google news trick” to get the WSJ for free on the Web.)

The company says it will add new functions to the app including “advanced market data, stock tracking” and better article saving and sharing functions.

