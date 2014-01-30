Wall Street Journal: Tom Perkins Was Right

Last week, WSJ published a letter to the editor from VC Tom Perkins who said that criticism of the 1% was similar to Kristalnacht and the Nazi persecution of the Jews.

Perkins has been flayed since then.

Now the WSJ editorial board has weighed in and said that Perkins was right. They admit maybe the exact comparison is inapt, but they argue the strong reaction has vindicated him.

While claiming to be outraged at the Nazi reference, the critics seem more incensed that Mr. Perkins dared to question the politics of economic class warfare. The boys at Bloomberg View — we read them since no one else does — devoted an entire editorial to inequality and Mr. Perkins’s “unhinged Nazi rant.” Others denounced him for defending his former wife Danielle Steel, and even for owning too many Rolex watches. Maybe the critics are afraid that Mr. Perkins is onto something about the left’s political method. Consider the recent record of liberals in power. They’re the ones obsessed with the Koch brothers and other billionaires contributing to conservative causes, siccing journalists to trash them and federal agencies to shut them down.

Oh WSJ.

