Wall Street Journal Leaving Wall Street

Reuters writes: The Wall Street Journal is moving uptown. Nearly 6 months after being bought by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, the business daily’s news staff will move to the company’s headquarters at 1211 Sixth Avenue in midtown Manhattan.



The widely expected move should begin in February or March next year. It will take the Journal several miles away from Wall Street, the financial heart of New York and a stone’s throw from where it has resided for two decades.

The Dow Jones Newswires editorial staff will move to the same location from their offices in Jersey City, New Jersey. Read more from Reuters.

