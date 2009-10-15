Wall Street Journal Becomes Most Popular Newspaper In The United States

The Wall Street Journal says it is the most popular newspaper in the country, selling 2.02 million papers per day.



It tops USA Today, who was number one for a long time, but had a 17% drop in circulation during the April-September period. It only sells 1.88 million copies on a daily basis now.

Sounds great for the Journal, but there is a slight catch. The Journal counts its paid subscriptions to its website in its tally, says Robert MacMillan at Reuters. Discount that, and USA Today says it’s confident it “will remain the nation’s number one newpsaper in total print circulation.”

