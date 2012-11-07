The Wall Street Journal Wrongly Called Michigan For Romney

Photo: Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal called Michigan for Mitt Romney just after 9:04 p.m. ET.Six minutes later, the newspaper corrected its mistake.



“President Barack Obama wins in Michigan, the Associated Press reports,” the Journal wrote in the emailed alert, replacing the incumbent’s name from the earlier message.

“An earlier email alert incorrectly said Mitt Romney won in Michigan.”

News organisations have raced to deliver fast election results as polls close on the eastern half of the country.

But, as with CNN and Fox News during the Supreme Court’s ruling on the constitutionality of Obama’s landmark Affordable Care Act, a quick trigger finger can land inaccurate results in readers’ inboxes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.