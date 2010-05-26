Wall Street Journal Readership Is Up 20% Since Rupert Murdoch Took Over

Here’s more ammo for The Wall Street Journal to use in its war against The New York Times.



The paper’s readership has increased 20% since News Corp. bought it in 2007, according to a new study by research company The Media Audit, Editor & Publisher reports.

There’s more:

The Journal is read by more than 4.3 million adults in some 80 markets.

29.6% of Journal readers have a household income greater than $150,000 versus to 22.5% for The Times.

12.4% of Journal readers are “Opinion Leaders,” compared to 7.2% of Times readers.

4.4% of U.S. adults read the Times, the same number that did in 2008 and 2007 (in other words, Times readership has remained flat over the past three years.)

It makes sense that The Journal has been attracting new readers since Murdoch took over considering he’s been shaping it into more of a general interest publication and not just a business paper, which is a way to stay competitive with The Times.

And then there’s Greater New York, The Journal’s recently-launched metro section, which shows The Journal muscling itself onto The Times hometown turf.

A year from now it will be interesting to see if Greater New York ends up giving The Journal more readers in the same way its beefed up politics and general news coverage has.

In the meantime, Arthur Sulzberger Jr. should probably be more concerned about circulation.

Remember that the The Journal was the only daily U.S. newspaper to increase its circulation in the six-month period ending March 31, 2010, making it the largest weekday paper in the U.S.

The Times circulation, on the other hand, dipped below the milion mark.

