The Only Two Things You Need To Know About The Guy Who Busted Raj

Judge Jed Rakoff is known for being a tough-minded individual, and in the past few years he’s seen a lot of cases that have to do with the financial industry, the most famous one probably being Raj Rajaratnam insider trading case.



This morning, The Wall Street Journal published a profile on Rakoff called “No More Mr. Nice Guy- Just Ask Wall Street.”We read it and picked out the two things you need to know.

First, Rakoff loves sordid details. When he was in the 6th grade, his “how I spent my summer vacation” essay about the family trip to Colonial Williamsburg somehow turned into a 50 page report on the dalliances of the founding fathers — Ben Franklin cheating on his wife, for example.

The report was supposed to be five pages long.

The second fact is that he enjoys ballroom dancing — light on his feet, heavy in the courtroom.

Oh, and by the way. Rakoff is expected to hand down a decision about Citigroup’s 285 million SEC settlement today. Should be interesting stuff.

