The Easiest Way To Read The Wall Street Journal For Free

If you can’t spare the change for a Wall Street Journal digital subscription ($1.99/week), there’s a simple way to view any locked page for free.



All it takes is a simple Google Chrome extension called “Read WSJ,” which places a little “unlock” button next to any locked articles.

Click the unlock button, and you’re off reading the article.

Apparently, the extension grabs a cached version of the WSJ article when it was first published online, then serves up that copy to you.

This is even easier than copying and pasting the headline into Google and clicking back into a free version of the story from there.

Don’t Miss: 15 Cool Apps That Are Crushing It On Google Chrome

(via AddictiveTips)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.