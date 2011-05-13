Actually, Wall Street Journal, The Combined Income Of People Earning Over $200K DWARFS The Middle Class

The Wall Street Journal published an op-ed back in April arguing that “you can’t eliminate the deficit just by taxing the rich because the rich don’t have enough money.”



To prove their point, they included a chart that showed those earning between $100k and $200k accounted for more than $1.3 trillion in total taxable income, far more than any other group.

But there is a big caveat: If you add all the incomes that are higher than $200k, you get a number that is much larger than $1.3 trillion.

Here’s the chart, redrawn by Mother Jones‘ Kevin Drum:

So yes, the middle class earns a lot. But the rich earn way more.

