Wall Street Journal Hires Washington Post's Jonathan Krim To Help Run WSJ.com

The Wall Street Journal has just hired Washington Post local innovations editor Jonathan Krim as senior deputy managing editor. His first day is March 15 and he will help manage WSJ.com and fulfil the paper’s online strategy.



He fills the position that opened in December when Kevin Delaney became managing editor of WSJ.com. Delaney was previously senior deputy managing editor.

Here’s the memo sent to staffers, from Delaney:

Colleagues,

I’m pleased to announce that Jonathan Krim will be joining WSJ.com as senior deputy managing editor. Jonathan is currently the local innovations editor of the Washington Post, where he has built out the paper’s coverage and services online. He’ll join us March 15 and play a lead role in managing WSJ.com and shaping and executing our ambitious online strategy.

Jonathan was assistant managing editor and director of strategic initiatives for Washingtonpost.com from 2006 to 2009. He was a Post staff reporter covering technology policy from 2001 to 2005.

Before joining the Post, Jonathan was executive editor of TheStreet.com, overseeing the financial site’s newsroom and efforts in areas including blogs. Jonathan was assistant managing editor at the San Jose Mercury News, where he directed and edited two Pulitzer-Prize-winning series. He is a graduate of the University of Montana.

Jonathan brings a remarkably strong mix of news and online experience to help us further build on our Web and journalistic momentum. Some of you know him already since he has worked with a number of Journal editors over the years.

Please join me in wishing Jonathan success in his new post.

Best, Kevin

