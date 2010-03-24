Wall Street Journal Hires Sports Writers To Juice Up Against The New York Times

The game is on: The Wall Street Journal is batting up to battle the New York Times with its new New York section slated to debut in April not only with their culture team, but with sports writers, too.



Sam Walker, WSJ’s sports editor, is hiring reporters to cover the Mets, Yankees, Jets, Giants and the Knicks, John Koblin at the New York Observer reports.

The current Wall Street Journal sports section “prides itself on smart writing, interesting takes, writing around the edges of a sport or a game,” Koblin writes. “It’s proudly a companion read, just as The Journal‘s editors positioned the newspaper itself for decades.”

By crowding reporters into the press boxes on game days, WSJ pushes their agenda to make the paper a “first read.” They want to rally New Yorkers who may have gone to tabloids or blogs for the intial game reports and, instead, come to the Journal for the news of the day.

Who will go to the WSJ to get last night’s play-by-play, just in time for opening day? You tell us.

