Wall Street Journal Digital President Gordon McLeod Out [MEMO]

Another change near the top of the Wall Street Journal. The president of the company’s digital business, Gordon McLeod, is out.
In an email to his team, Gordon said he was looking forward to his job search. He’s also sticking around for a few weeks, though, so it’s not clear that he got canned.
Gordon’s internal note below. More as we get it…
Team, Today I am announcing my resignation as President of the Wall Street Journal Digital Network. A lot has changed in the digital world since I joined you four years ago. While I’m extremely proud of the growth in our digital business over that time, I’m now looking forward to exploring new opportunities. My last day in the office will be Friday, October 1. Until then I will be working closely with Todd [Larsen, DJ President], my senior management team and leaders across this company to make sure that my departure is seamless. During this time please call me if I can help you in any way. Thank you all for the opportunity to partner and grow with you during such an exciting and successful time for our business. I’ve never had more fun in a job, I’ve never worked with smarter people. Best wishes, Gordon _______________________________ Gordon McLeod, President THE WALL STREET JOURNAL. Digital Network
