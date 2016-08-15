Wall Street Journal to Trump: 'Behave like a president or turn the nomination over to Mike Pence'

Jeff Swensen/Getty Image Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board has a message for Donald Trump: Stop whining or drop out.

In an editorial published Sunday evening, the right-leaning editorial board questioned the Republican nominee’s temperament, scolding him for his alleged lack of interest in acquiring in-depth policy knowledge, and his frequent outburst against the media.

“If they can’t get Mr. Trump to change his act by Labour Day, the GOP will have no choice but to write off the nominee as hopeless and focus on salvaging the Senate and House and other down-ballot races,” the editorial board wrote.

“As for Mr. Trump, he needs to stop blaming everyone else and decide if he wants to behave like someone who wants to be President — or turn the nomination over to Mike Pence.”

The board wrote that it “should be obvious” to Trump that the campaign is dysfunctional. Trump has been unable to make inroads in key battleground states despite Hillary Clinton’s unpopularity, sluggish economic growth and a restless electorate tired of eight years of Democratic control of the White House.

The board also expressed scepticism that the real-estate magnate was capable of changing the tone of his campaign, citing his increasingly hostile rhetoric towards different media outlets and his inability to avoid controversial gaffes.

“Mr. Trump has alienated his party and he isn’t running a competent campaign. Mrs. Clinton is the second most unpopular presidential nominee in history — after Mr. Trump. But rather than reassure voters and try to repair his image, the New Yorker has spent the last three weeks giving his critics more ammunition,” the board wrote.

“Even with more than 80 days left, Mr. Trump’s window for a turnaround is closing The ‘Trump pivot’ always seemed implausible given his lifelong instincts and habits.”

The Wall Street Journal op-ed is the latest in a slew of high-profile newspaper editorial pieces critical of the Republican presidential nominee. Earlier this year, the Washington Post editorial board took the unusual step of un-endorsing Trump months before the election, labelling him an “unusual threat to democracy.” The Boston Globe opinion section ran a fake front page cover imagining what life would be like under a Trump administration, predicting an economic downturn and harsh libel laws.

Read the whole thing at the Wall Street Journal.

