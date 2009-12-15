Wall Street Journal And New York Times Get In Mud Flinging Contest

The Wall Street Journal is no longer an exemplary business broadsheet, charges David Carr in the New York Times.



In his column today, David calls the Journal an ordinary paper with a conservative slant.

Not one to take mud to the face quietly, the Wall Street Journal’s managing editor, Robert Thomson responded in kind, saying, “principle is but a bystander at the New York Times.”

He also threw in this juicy bit of gossip:

The attack follows the extraordinary actions of Mr Bill Keller, the Executive Editor, who, among other things, last year wrote personally and at length to a prize committee casting aspersions on Journal journalists and journalism.

Now that’s a scoop! Was the New York Times telling the Pulitzer committee not to give an award to the Journal? Thomson doesn’t explain, but we’d love to hear more.

Bill Keller responds to this whole melee through the New York Observer saying, “While David’s column clearly got under Mr. Thomson’s skin, I don’t see anything in this response that casts doubt upon it. The column was scrupulously fair and, if anything, understated.”

ZING!

