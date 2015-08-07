Friday's jobs report is critical -- Here's what 11 top Wall Street economists are looking for

Friday’s jobs report is huge.

The Fed has reiterated time and again that interest rate hikes will be done with a focus on economic data.

All reports ahead of the September meeting of the FOMC, when many analysts expect the first rate hike, will be closely watched.

To get you ready for the big report, we compiled the 11 estimates from some of Wall Street’s top analysts.

Expectations range from 200,000 to 250,000 with most expecting the unemployment rate to stay unchanged at 5.3%.

Check out all of the estimates below:

Paul Ashworth, Capital Economics Non-Farm Payroll Gains: 250,000 Unemployment Rate: 5.3% Comment: 'The average monthly gain in employment clearly slowed in the first half of the year. But the slowdown was from an unsustainably high pace in the final quarter of last year, so it is not a big concern, particularly not if it reflects a pick-up in productivity growth.' John Silvia, Wells Fargo Non-Farm Payroll Gains: 240,000 Unemployment Rate: 5.3% Comment: 'Secondary employment indicators, including initial jobless claims and national/regional business sentiment employment indices (including the largest monthly gain on record from the ISM non-manufacturing employment index), support our above consensus call.' Brian Jones, Societe Generale Non-Farm Payroll Gains: 240,000 Unemployment Rate: 5.2% Comment: 'Several factors underpin our call for a pickup in job growth. While both initial and continuing jobless claims were little changed between the two latest canvassing periods, improved hiring breadth and modestly better weather conditions in July point to an increase from the 222K positions created in June.' Joe LaVorgna, Deutsche Bank Non-Farm Payroll Gains: 235,000 Unemployment Rate: 5.3% Comment: 'The projected mild acceleration in employment is consistent with the recent downtrend in jobless claims and our expectation that current quarter GDP will firm relative to Q2. Claims were at 255k during the July employment survey week, which was the lowest level since 1973.' Lew Alexander, Nomura Non-Farm Payroll Gains: 230,000 Unemployment Rate: 5.3% Comment: 'We expect another month of above-200k payroll gains and a bounce-back in average hourly earnings after a weak showing in June. We expect the unemployment rate to remain at 5.3%, near the FOMC's forecast of full employment. We would argue that data in line with our forecast should not materially alter expectations for the timing of liftoff.' Goldman Sachs Non-Farm Payroll Gains: 225,000 Unemployment Rate: 5.3% Comment: 'Reported job availability, the employment components of most manufacturing surveys, and ADP employment growth softened, but the employment components of most service sector surveys improved, particularly the ISM nonmanufacturing survey, which surged to its strongest level since 2005. Overall, the July data point to a gain roughly in line with the 223k increase in June.' Paul Mortimer-Lee, BNP Paribas Non-Farm Payroll Gains: 210,000 Unemployment Rate: 5.4% Comment: 'The July employment report is expected to douse a bit of cold water on expectations for a rate hike in September. We expect the economy to have added just 210,000 jobs in the month, with the unemployment rate moving up a tenth. While the FOMC characterised the labour market as 'solid,' both the six- and 12-month payroll averages have slowed since the end of 2014.' Jay Feldman, Credit Suisse Non-Farm Payroll Gains: 205,000 Unemployment Rate: 5.3% Comment: 'It is difficult to imagine the monthly nonfarm payroll report becoming any more critical to the domestic and global financial markets than it already has been for years. But the FOMC managed to elevate the profile of US labour market data even more this week with a single word -- 'some.'' Maury Harris, UBS Non-Farm Payroll Gains: 205,000 Unemployment Rate: 5.2% Comment: 'If our forecast is realised, the report would lend support to our forecast for a September rate hike.' Michael Gapen, Barclays Non-Farm Payroll Gains: 200,000 Unemployment Rate: 5.3% Comment: 'That said, the slower pace of private payroll growth reported for July by ADP is broadly in line with our outlook for 200k in nonfarm and private payroll growth in Friday's official employment.' Chris Rupkey, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Non-Farm Payroll Gains: 200,000 Unemployment Rate: N/A Comment: 'At some point jobs creation will slow due to demographic changes and due to all the unemployed being put back to work already in this economic cycle. We hope it isn't tomorrow.'

