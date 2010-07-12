Look How Much Better The Wall Street Jobs Recovery Is Than The Rest Of The Economy

At least some of this year’s graduates are lucky – Wall Street hiring is pretty great right now.



Worldwide, this is how many jobs each bank has added recently, according to the NYTimes:

Goldman Sachs– added 600 jobs in 1Q (globally)

JPMorgan‘s investment bank – slightly more than 2,000 jobs since the beginning of the year (globally)

Credit Suisse‘s investment bank – 600 jobs in 1Q

Deutsche Bank – 414 jobs recently (New York)

Nomura‘s securities unit – 700 jobs since March (looking to hire 300 more)

Compare this to some blue collar industries and Wall Street’s job market looks downright fantastic.

From Dealbook:

Since June 2008 the number of jobs has shrunk by nearly 14 per cent in manufacturing and by 22 per cent in construction, but only by 8.5 per cent in the financial industry nationwide.

Here’s another interesting detail from the article:

Richard Stein, president of Global Sage, an executive search firm, said corporate clients had offered compensation packages worth more than $1 million annually to 12 candidates in recent weeks.

