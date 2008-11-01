Wall Street Jack-O-Lantern

If you need another signal that the public is gripped with fear about our financial meltdown, this video of someone carving a pumpkin with the words “foreclosed” on it and a picture of former Fed boss Alan Greenspan makes a nice data point.



“Wall Street is a little scary this year so I figured the subject appropriate for a Halloween Jack-o-lantern,” the film-maker and pumpkin carver says.

But why Alan Greenspan rather than Hank Paulson or Ben Bernanke? “He’s much more recognisable than the current chair Benjamin Bernanke,” he says. “Plus I think his face has a lot of character.”





