Charlie Gasparino: Wall Street Is Terrified Of The Tea Party

In an op-ed for WSJ, Charlie Gasparino predicts that by 2012 Wall Street will be out of love with the GOP, and will be heavily supporting Obama.



A key reason: Bankers are terrified of Tea Partiers, who have made killing bailout a key part of their plank.

Naturally some will question Gasparino’s motives in writing this: He’s a conservative, and it suits his ends to paint the Democrats as the party of the hated bankers.

But we buy what he’s saying. We’ve made the same observation before, and there’s also plenty of evidence supporting his contention.

We posted the chart last week showing Wall Street donation to “Tea Party” candidates. Note the pronounced lack of support for folks like Sharron Angle, Rand Paul, and Joe Miller. Those are the real rabble rousers in the bunch, and they’ve been shunned by the street.

If you thought Wall Street really hated Democrats, you’d think it’d be piling money into Angle’s campaign, given the opportunity to knock off the majority leader. But nope. Wall Street is staying out of that one. Yes, Wall Street likes the GOP right now, but not the true ideological base of the party.

