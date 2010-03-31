Wall Street Is Hiring Like Crazy In Energy And Healthcare

70-five per cent of all Wall Street firms plan to add more recent graduates to their ranks in the next few months than they did last year, according to a survey scooped up by Time.



Specifically: 36 large financial firms plan to hire 20% more junior employees than a year ago.

The most interesting bit in the survey says the hottest departments on Wall Street now are those in energy and healthcare.

And you thought Obama was going to kill all the profits in the healthcare industry. Ha!

