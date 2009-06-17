Wall Street Is Hiring Again!

We’re sorry to interupt your summer plans to sit around feeling sorry for yourself. But you really do need to put on a clean shirt and start interviewing.

The survivors on Wall Street are hiring again. Dealscape reports that several big investment banks are looking for staff, including senior positions.

The names on the list of those seeking senior staffers include Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Normua, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland and UBS. We know that Morgan Stanley has also been on something of a hiring spree in recent weeks.

Wells Fargo, J.P. Morgan Chase and TIAA-Cref are also hiring. These banks are seeking private bankers, credit managers, financial advisers and financial analysts.

Dealscape goes on to list financial firms hiring in Europe, Australia and Asia as well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.