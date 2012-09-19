Wall Streeters Are 'Genuinely Confused' That Romney Isn't Winning

Photo: AP

The media is all-but ready to declare Romney to be toast.But what about Wall Street, which has been a fairly consistent bastion of support for Romney?



We asked BTIG’s Dan Greenhaus, who in the past has said he couldn’t find anyone on Wall Street who was predicting a Romney victory.

Via email, Greenhaus summed up Wall Street’s thinking thustly:

“People seem genuinely confused as to how, with an economy barely growing and an unemployment rate north of 8% for as long as it’s been, Romney isn’t at least solidly tied if not a few points out front.“

Not everyone thinks it’s over.

Michael Block of Phoenix Partners writes:

“The notion that his campaign is dead is not shared by everyone. On the Libya front, folks think that he has been unfairly attacked by the media.

…

“As for the 47% video, the more the left pushes (Mother Jones is excitedly talking about releasing the whole video and is starting to sound childish, frankly) the more the right is going to galvanize behind the guy in a way they have not done so to date.”

Another trader we asked gave some advice on why Wall Street might see the election differently than most people:

“Obviously some skewed perspectives. Lots thought the ‘clear the housing market’ argument would be a winner, which isn’t the case in reality.”

