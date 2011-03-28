12 Ways To Kiss Butt And Turn Your Wall Street Internship Into A Job Offer

Did you land a summer internship on Wall Street?



Internship programs start in a few months and it’s time to start preparing. There’s going to be a lot of competition for the coveted spots on next year’s new hire list.

The most obvious thing you can do is start reading all of the books on Jamie Dimon’s recommended reading list. He sent JPMorgan summer interns the list of his favourite books last year.

Next, start strategising on how you’re going to impress your seniors.

We spoke to a few people who were offered jobs after they completed fantastic summer internships at big banks. Their advice: kiss everyone’s arse, with a smile.

Make sure you know the big guy's right hand man Whoever the top guys are in your group, get to know their right hand man. The bosses and MDs themselves are probably too busy for you, but your best bet at getting to know them is by having an in with their go-to. Just make the effort. Prepare for any quizzes you might have In addition to requiring that you know and regularly give them financial data points, your group will probably also spur non-finance related quizzes on you. The traders will gather around you and ask you something like, 'name every country's capital' or 'name every war, in year order' or 'recite the current leader of every country.' Something like that. Obviously, try to find out what the quizzes will be on beforehand and study. But also be prepared to think on your feet, have a good attitude, and handle yourself well under pressure. Always say yes We hear it's really annoying to ask an intern to do something and get in response a 'fine,' or 'yeah, I was going to go get drinks, but I guess I can do that...' or whatever. Just say yes with a smile. Ask your co-workers if they want to go get lunch with you There's no need to actually offer to buy lunch for them, but it's good to ask your superiors if they'd like to grab something to eat with you. Basically, be friendly and get to know your co-workers. Go early, stay late This should be obvious. But apparently interns still duck out before the rest of their team and if they're asked to stay late, act inconvenienced. Huge mistake. Analysts always stay past 7 or 8, so you should too. Offer to get coffee and/or bagels for your team members in the morning Since you'll be in early anyways, offer to grab people a cup of coffee or a bagel if you're headed out to get one. Be upfront about not knowing everything If you don't know something, you have to speak up about it and not pretend you know. Say something like, 'I don't know. Let me look that up and come back to you.' Of course follow through ASAP. Dress up 'Dress for the job above yours.' And re-think casual Fridays. Know the names of everyone As soon as you meet someone, unless you have a knack for faces and names, write their name down and some detail about them that will help you remember their name. The really important guys, you shouldn't have to be introduced to, so ask someone. The second time anyone sees you, you should be able to say, 'hey, Joe' or 'good morning, Jamie.' Know how to win a food eating contest But also know how to exercise your best judgment. Don't go chewing on gum that's been left in a urinal or do anything that might come back to haunt you. Reply to emails ASAP Reply to emails quickly and mirror the style in which the email is written to you. Don't be super formal and excessively long if no one else in the firm writes that way. The key is to be quick and to the point. Don't get your name in the press Some firms have zero tolerance for their employees' names appearing in the media and will black list you from the firm. No matter what, if you get your name in the paper or on a site like this, expect to explain yourself. Best case scenario, it's something flattering and the firm isn't mentioned. Worst case scenario, you spoke to the New York Times about going to the Fashion and Finance party, like an idiot. Basically, folks, this is a 12-week long interview Work it! And now check out, How To Get A Job At A Hedge Fund Right Now -->

