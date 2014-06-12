Wall Street Interns Are Using An App Banned From Middle Schools To Bash Goldman Sachs

It’s intern season on Wall Street, and some of those on the inside (and outside) are taking to anonymous social media app Yik Yak to post about their experiences and to bash other firms.

Similar to an anonymous Twitter, Yik Yak gained notoriety after being banned from high schools and middle schools for cyber bullying.

The app features different threads with topics ranging from Harry Potter, The Hunger Games, Mario and the Mushroom Kingdom. You get the idea — it’s popular with the younger kids.

There’s also now a thread on Yik-Yak dubbed “The Interning Wolves of Wall Street”, full of references to major banks, jokes and intern culture. Daily Intelligencer’s Kevin Roose pointed out two days ago that NYU students have been using the app to make fun of Goldman Sachs interns.

Since the app is anonymous and open to everyone, there’s no actual way of knowing if these are coming from real Wall Street interns or not. Still, it’s an amusing way for users to pass the time, poke fun at banking interns, and hate on rival firms.

Posts range from talking about work:

To play:

To taking shots at other investment banks (mainly Goldman Sachs):

On the chance that any Wall Street interns are actually using it to share thoughts or complaints, it’s conveniently anonymous! Just remember to turn off your location, and post away.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.