The 32 Biggest Bonehead Mistakes Wall Street Interns Make Every Summer

Editor’s note: Last summer, two of our interns put together a great post on the biggest idiotic mistakes Wall Street interns make every summer. Since the season officially starts tomorrow, we’ve decided to share this with you again.
Summer internships on Wall Street are about to start, so with a little help from our friends at Wall Street Oasis, we created a list of possible offenses for interns, and we hope you aren’t found guilty.
Some of these mistakes are quite obvious, though others aren’t. Either way, you’ll thank us after, because your chances of landing a full time spot will probably rise.
Plus, fewer co-workers will be laughing behind your back in the elevator.
Don't hit on the cute guy/girl intern in your group. This is unprofessional and at the very least, could make things awkward.
Don't forget to clip your suit vents. Otherwise everyone who rides the elevator with you will laugh behind your back.
Don't forget to check for misspellings and punctuation in emails, even if your boss writes like a kindergartner.
Never say that you just wanted to see what banking is like. If you do, kiss your full time offer good-bye.
Don't leave the office before your supervisor, even if that means you spend a few hours staring at the wall or surfing the net.
Don't flash around expensive brands in the office. You'll just come off spoiled. That means no Hermès ties or Gucci loafers.
Don't open your pay check in front of your boss. They already know how much it is and they don't want to see your pathetic reaction.
Don't slack off if your boss isn't in for the day. Ask other people if they have anything for you to complete.
Don't bring gross bagged lunches from home. Nobody should have to smell what you just took out of the microwave, good or bad.
Don't compete with the other interns to see who can get the closest to the dinner stipend amount on Seamless.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.