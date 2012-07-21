11 Awesome Insights From Wall Street's Sharpest Minds

Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Earnings season kicked into high gear this week and most of the bellwethers the Street tracks beat on the bottom line.But sluggish revenue and weak demand weighed on many the companies, with Google, Intel, and Microsoft all missing expectations.



Wall Street’s top minds have weighed in on the difficulties plaguing global growth, including the growing crop crisis in the U.S. and its impact on the agriculture industry.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.