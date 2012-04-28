14 Awesome Insights From Wall Street's Sharpest Minds

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The markets haven’t gotten much easier to trade in. Uncertainty in Europe remains high, growth in China continues to decelerate, and in the U.S. the economic data continues to disappoint.Yet stock have held strong as corporations report strong first quarter earnings.



This week, analysts offered a lot of debunkery regarding jobless claims, the fiscal cliff, market valuations, warm weather, austerity, and more.

